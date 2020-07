Muse Museum District.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park gym pool pool table bbq/grill yoga cats allowed garage parking

Muse at Museum District is a luxury community in Houston, Texas that provides inspiration at every turn. Muse offers you ready access to Houston’s most exciting shopping destinations including the River Oaks District, Highland Village, Rice Village and the Galleria. The community features unparalleled amenities including an exquisite courtyard pool with expansive tanning ledge and relaxing lanai, state of the art athletic club with spin and yoga studios, landscaped bark park with washing station, and gorgeous, perfectly-tailored resident gathering spaces. The Muse at Museum District features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that offer curated living spaces with custom hard-surface flooring options, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry with under cabinet lighting and tumbled stone backsplashes. Create your masterpiece at the Muse.