Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Monaco at Main

8333 Braesmain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Braesmain Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
Rent: $1,210 - $2,702

Apartment
Amenities

Spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes
Faux wood flooring*
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Black on Black appliance collection
Slab granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Designer wood cabinetry
Over-sized soaking tubs and Separate stand up showers*
Private balconies*
Built in computer desk*
Crown Molding
Brushed nickel hardware
Full size washer and dryer in each home

Community
Amenities

Resort style lounge pool with tanning shelf
Secondary fitness lap pool
Poolside grilling area
State of the art fitness center with Cardio Theater
Recreational gaming and billiards room
Demonstration kitchen and wine tasting room
Resident coffee bar
Resident business center with, fax, scan and copy services
Gated community with controlled access
Easy access to Houstons downtown, midtown, galleria and medical center areas
Adjacent to Reliant Stadium
Pet friendly
Spacious storage rooms and reserved parking available
Valet Trash Service
Wired for Alarms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco at Main have any available units?
Monaco at Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco at Main have?
Some of Monaco at Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco at Main currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco at Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monaco at Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco at Main is pet friendly.
Does Monaco at Main offer parking?
Yes, Monaco at Main offers parking.
Does Monaco at Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco at Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco at Main have a pool?
Yes, Monaco at Main has a pool.
Does Monaco at Main have accessible units?
No, Monaco at Main does not have accessible units.
Does Monaco at Main have units with dishwashers?
No, Monaco at Main does not have units with dishwashers.

