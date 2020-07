Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center lobby new construction

The Houston Medical Center is a gorgeous convergence of medical innovation, the arts, the outdoors and academia. Across the street from MD Anderson is Modera Flats. Our location is walkable and bikable to the MD Anderson campuses, Hermann Park, the Museum District, Rice University and Rice Village. Light Rail is a few minutes on foot. There's also ample parking in case you prefer driving. On the inside, our apartments deliver. From the granite to the double vanities to the upgraded pendant lighting, everything here is spot on. Light-filled, well-wired, sleek and open, the generous layouts give you room to sprawl, unwind and recharge (you and your devices). Our social spaces are modern and comfy and connected with Wi-Fi. Nice extras include the complimentary coffee bar and social kitchen.