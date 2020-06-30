All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Mirabella Apartments

816 Oak St · (478) 400-2935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Oak St, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-29 · Avail. now

$834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-87 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 7-71 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 3-18 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirabella Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
playground
Welcome to Mirabella Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood you can call home. Inside your new apartment home, a spacious floor plan awaits with faux wood flooring and fully-equipped kitchens with the perfect storage pantries - ideal for any at-home chef. You'll enjoy close proximity to Interstates 610 and 290 and shopping on N. Shepherd as well as our 24-hour emergency maintenance and covered parking. We pay for your electricity and natural gas so you dont have to. At Mirabella Apartments, we strive to offer residents the pinnacle of affordable, satisfying apartment living, close to the heart of Houston. Schedule a tour with our friendly leasing team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant or $50 per couple
Deposit: $250-$450
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, reserved spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mirabella Apartments have any available units?
Mirabella Apartments has 5 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mirabella Apartments have?
Some of Mirabella Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirabella Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mirabella Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirabella Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mirabella Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments offers parking.
Does Mirabella Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mirabella Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirabella Apartments have a pool?
No, Mirabella Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mirabella Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mirabella Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mirabella Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Mirabella Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

