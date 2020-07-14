Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed coffee bar internet cafe internet access pet friendly

Metro Greenway provides residents with gas stoves in every apartments and spacious floor plans that are ideal for roommates in Houston's desirable Inner Loop. Located in the heart of Greenway Plaza, Metro Greenway is just minutes from the Galleria, Downtown Houston, Rice University and Texas Medical Center. Metro Greenway is front and center to some of Houston's best shopping, dining and entertainment. The community offers valet trash and shuffleboard.We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and socially distanced in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.