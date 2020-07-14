All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Metro Greenway

4100 Southwest Fwy · (281) 305-0002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to Six-Weeks Free Rent! Offer on New Move-Ins; on Select Apartments. Terms and Conditions Apply. Plus ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

4100 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 255 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 473 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 275 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Greenway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
coffee bar
internet cafe
internet access
pet friendly
Metro Greenway provides residents with gas stoves in every apartments and spacious floor plans that are ideal for roommates in Houston's desirable Inner Loop. Located in the heart of Greenway Plaza, Metro Greenway is just minutes from the Galleria, Downtown Houston, Rice University and Texas Medical Center. Metro Greenway is front and center to some of Houston's best shopping, dining and entertainment. The community offers valet trash and shuffleboard.We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and socially distanced in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-15 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances; Weight limit: 90 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro Greenway have any available units?
Metro Greenway has 34 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Greenway have?
Some of Metro Greenway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Greenway is offering the following rent specials: Up to Six-Weeks Free Rent! Offer on New Move-Ins; on Select Apartments. Terms and Conditions Apply. Plus ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is Metro Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Greenway is pet friendly.
Does Metro Greenway offer parking?
Yes, Metro Greenway offers parking.
Does Metro Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro Greenway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Greenway have a pool?
Yes, Metro Greenway has a pool.
Does Metro Greenway have accessible units?
No, Metro Greenway does not have accessible units.
Does Metro Greenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro Greenway has units with dishwashers.
