Metro Greenway

Lease Length: We offer 2-15 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances; Weight limit: 90 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.