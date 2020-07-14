Memorial West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room courtyard internet cafe pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub playground

"Houston's "Energy Corridor" gets its name from the businesses that power its thriving economy. But there's a personal energy to this place as well. Aura Memorial taps into that source to put you in the epicenter of the area's invigorating activity. From the beautiful finishes of our one-, one-bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartment homes, including granite countertops, track lighting and wood-style flooring, to built-in tech conveniences such as USB charging ports and high-speed internet/cable connections, you'll have all you need to live the good life you've envisioned.