Memorial West

Lease Length: 6-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 - $700
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. We have a monthly pet rent of $25 and $350 pet fee. Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Please call for more information.