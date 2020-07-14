All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Memorial West

14900 Memorial Dr · (281) 843-8533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14900 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 361 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 556 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Memorial West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
"Houston's "Energy Corridor" gets its name from the businesses that power its thriving economy. But there's a personal energy to this place as well. Aura Memorial taps into that source to put you in the epicenter of the area's invigorating activity. From the beautiful finishes of our one-, one-bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartment homes, including granite countertops, track lighting and wood-style flooring, to built-in tech conveniences such as USB charging ports and high-speed internet/cable connections, you'll have all you need to live the good life you've envisioned.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 - $700
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. We have a monthly pet rent of $25 and $350 pet fee. Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Please call for more information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Memorial West have any available units?
Memorial West has 24 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Memorial West have?
Some of Memorial West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Memorial West currently offering any rent specials?
Memorial West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Memorial West pet-friendly?
Yes, Memorial West is pet friendly.
Does Memorial West offer parking?
Yes, Memorial West offers parking.
Does Memorial West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Memorial West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Memorial West have a pool?
Yes, Memorial West has a pool.
Does Memorial West have accessible units?
No, Memorial West does not have accessible units.
Does Memorial West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Memorial West has units with dishwashers.
