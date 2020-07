Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard playground pool internet access volleyball court parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse guest parking hot tub package receiving

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Memorial Apartments is a community of apartments in Houston, TX that combines spacious floor plans with a variety of layouts to meet any need. Each one of our one, two and three bedroom residences combines modern finishes with amenities such as large walk-in closets. Our prestigious community offers pet-friendly living in addition to a sparkling swimming pool. Our Memorial district apartments in Houston are just off I-10 and near Terry Hersey Park and George Bush Park. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife. Make the move and come home to Memorial Apartments!