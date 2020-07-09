All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Melia Medical Center

8383 El Mundo Street · No Longer Available
Location

8383 El Mundo Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1169.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1529.&nbsp;This property is 18 years old, it was built in 2002, and has 253 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melia Medical Center have any available units?
Melia Medical Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Melia Medical Center have?
Some of Melia Medical Center's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melia Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
Melia Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melia Medical Center pet-friendly?
No, Melia Medical Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Melia Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, Melia Medical Center offers parking.
Does Melia Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Melia Medical Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Melia Medical Center have a pool?
No, Melia Medical Center does not have a pool.
Does Melia Medical Center have accessible units?
No, Melia Medical Center does not have accessible units.
Does Melia Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
No, Melia Medical Center does not have units with dishwashers.

