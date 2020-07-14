Amenities
With lush, tropical courtyards and resort-style swimming pools, Marquee Uptown offers the quiet seclusion you seek while still being just five minutes from downtown! Marquee Uptown is in the heart of one of Houstons hottest uptown neighborhoods. Brick sidewalks lined with shade trees lead to fantastic local shops and businesses, including the spectacular Galleria shopping mall.
\n\n
At Marquee Uptown, you get a fantastic urban lifestyle without sacrificing the ability to get away from it all. Come discover our saltwater swimming pool with marble decking, our refreshing freshwater pool, courtyards with fountains, the coffee cabana with music and a flat-screen television, and our grilling areas! Your luxurious apartment provides the ultimate in style and comfort. From gourmet kitchens with granite countertops to oversized bedrooms large enough for king-size beds, youll love