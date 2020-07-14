All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Marquee Uptown

2306 McCue Rd · (346) 206-0016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2306 McCue Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 038 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 021 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 025 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 012 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marquee Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
With lush, tropical courtyards and resort-style swimming pools, Marquee Uptown offers the quiet seclusion you seek while still being just five minutes from downtown! Marquee Uptown is in the heart of one of Houstons hottest uptown neighborhoods. Brick sidewalks lined with shade trees lead to fantastic local shops and businesses, including the spectacular Galleria shopping mall.
\n\n
At Marquee Uptown, you get a fantastic urban lifestyle without sacrificing the ability to get away from it all. Come discover our saltwater swimming pool with marble decking, our refreshing freshwater pool, courtyards with fountains, the coffee cabana with music and a flat-screen television, and our grilling areas! Your luxurious apartment provides the ultimate in style and comfort. From gourmet kitchens with granite countertops to oversized bedrooms large enough for king-size beds, youll love

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250-$1000
Move-in Fees: Gate Remote and Fob Deposits
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted. 35 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 1
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marquee Uptown have any available units?
Marquee Uptown has 10 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Marquee Uptown have?
Some of Marquee Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marquee Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
Marquee Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marquee Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, Marquee Uptown is pet friendly.
Does Marquee Uptown offer parking?
Yes, Marquee Uptown offers parking.
Does Marquee Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marquee Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marquee Uptown have a pool?
Yes, Marquee Uptown has a pool.
Does Marquee Uptown have accessible units?
Yes, Marquee Uptown has accessible units.
Does Marquee Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marquee Uptown has units with dishwashers.
