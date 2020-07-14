Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

With lush, tropical courtyards and resort-style swimming pools, Marquee Uptown offers the quiet seclusion you seek while still being just five minutes from downtown! Marquee Uptown is in the heart of one of Houstons hottest uptown neighborhoods. Brick sidewalks lined with shade trees lead to fantastic local shops and businesses, including the spectacular Galleria shopping mall.







At Marquee Uptown, you get a fantastic urban lifestyle without sacrificing the ability to get away from it all. Come discover our saltwater swimming pool with marble decking, our refreshing freshwater pool, courtyards with fountains, the coffee cabana with music and a flat-screen television, and our grilling areas! Your luxurious apartment provides the ultimate in style and comfort. From gourmet kitchens with granite countertops to oversized bedrooms large enough for king-size beds, youll love