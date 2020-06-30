All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Mapletree Garden Apartments

6050 Glenmont Dr · (414) 376-2068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6050 Glenmont Dr, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-05-27 · Avail. Jul 31

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 1-05-24 · Avail. Jul 31

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 1-05-43 · Avail. Jul 31

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mapletree Garden Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
Mapletree Gardens is a garden style apartment community located in southwest Houston only 3 miles from the renowned Galleria Area. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as Townhouse style units, we pride ourselves in making your home a place where you can afford to dwell well. Courteous and professional staff, 24 hr emergency response, recent renovations, covered parking and great prices only to name a few of the amenities our community has to offer. With easy access to I-69 and the 610 loop youll be closer than ever to shopping, dining, HISD Schools, and more. Come visit and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mapletree Garden Apartments have any available units?
Mapletree Garden Apartments has 13 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mapletree Garden Apartments have?
Some of Mapletree Garden Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mapletree Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mapletree Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mapletree Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Mapletree Garden Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Mapletree Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mapletree Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Mapletree Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mapletree Garden Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mapletree Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Mapletree Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mapletree Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mapletree Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mapletree Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Mapletree Garden Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
