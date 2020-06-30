Mapletree Garden Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center

Mapletree Gardens is a garden style apartment community located in southwest Houston only 3 miles from the renowned Galleria Area. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as Townhouse style units, we pride ourselves in making your home a place where you can afford to dwell well. Courteous and professional staff, 24 hr emergency response, recent renovations, covered parking and great prices only to name a few of the amenities our community has to offer. With easy access to I-69 and the 610 loop youll be closer than ever to shopping, dining, HISD Schools, and more. Come visit and see for yourself.