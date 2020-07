Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room elevator 24hr maintenance package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Loft living in the heart of Houston. In the heart of the Warehouse District, situated perfectly between fine dining, grand shopping and nightlife at Bayou Place, Market Square and Main Street and a short walk to Astro's baseball at Minute Maid Park lies an apartment community that brings the heart of Houston to your doorstep. Great Houston loft apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be.