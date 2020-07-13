All apartments in Houston
Left Banks River Oaks

5353 Memorial Dr · (331) 256-2943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5353 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2078 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 1078 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 3022 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3071 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 3035 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,065

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 2058 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3032 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft

Unit 3038 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft

Unit 1042 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Left Banks River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
hot tub
Set high atop the banks of HoustonХs Buffalo Bayou, The Left Bank River Oaks unites a prestigious urban address with the ambiance of a tropical hideaway nestled among the trees. Residents may overlook the majestic tree-lined waters of the bayou from their living rooms or step outside to golf at neighboring Memorial Park. Spacious floor plans with soaring ten foot ceilings and amenities never seen before add to the unrivaled luxury of The Left Bank.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Left Banks River Oaks have any available units?
Left Banks River Oaks has 28 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Left Banks River Oaks have?
Some of Left Banks River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Left Banks River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Left Banks River Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Left Banks River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Left Banks River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Left Banks River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Left Banks River Oaks offers parking.
Does Left Banks River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Left Banks River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Left Banks River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Left Banks River Oaks has a pool.
Does Left Banks River Oaks have accessible units?
No, Left Banks River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Left Banks River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Left Banks River Oaks has units with dishwashers.
