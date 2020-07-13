Left Banks River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bike storage business center hot tub

Set high atop the banks of HoustonХs Buffalo Bayou, The Left Bank River Oaks unites a prestigious urban address with the ambiance of a tropical hideaway nestled among the trees. Residents may overlook the majestic tree-lined waters of the bayou from their living rooms or step outside to golf at neighboring Memorial Park. Spacious floor plans with soaring ten foot ceilings and amenities never seen before add to the unrivaled luxury of The Left Bank.