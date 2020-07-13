Left Banks River Oaks

1 of 35
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft
$1,420
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft
$1,420
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft
$2,065
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft
$2,100
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft
$2,595
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft
$2,695
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1478 sqft