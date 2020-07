Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill online portal

La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes. Property features large floor plans, washer and dryer connections and covered parking. This represents a great opportunity to reposition the asset with proper management and maximize additional revenue by implementing a interior package to push rents.