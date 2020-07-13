La Mariposa Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee is $50 for the first adult and $35 for second adult
Deposit: Deposit starts at $150 for 1 bedroom, and $250 for the 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, weight limit is 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Storage unit: $40/month