All apartments in Houston
Find more places like La Mariposa Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

La Mariposa Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
2930 Plum Creek Ln · (832) 925-3136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2930 Plum Creek Ln, Houston, TX 77087
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1108 · Avail. now

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2306 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,190

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 1-1110 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 2-2105 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Mariposa Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
online portal
Offering you luxury living nestled within the desirable community of Gulfgate. Apartment homes perfectly designed to give you the space you need while providing the upscale modern amenities you deserve. Come discover the refined contemporary comforts in our one and two bedroom residences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee is $50 for the first adult and $35 for second adult
Deposit: Deposit starts at $150 for 1 bedroom, and $250 for the 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, weight limit is 25 lbs.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease; Storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have any available units?
La Mariposa Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have?
Some of La Mariposa Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Mariposa Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
La Mariposa Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Mariposa Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, La Mariposa Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, La Mariposa Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Mariposa Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, La Mariposa Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, La Mariposa Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does La Mariposa Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Mariposa Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for La Mariposa Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity