Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Come to your new home at La Estancia Apartments where you are treated like family! Located in Houston, Texas, we are conveniently located near Southwest Freeway, making it easy for you and your family to enjoy dining, parks, schools, shopping and entertainment venues. Picture a community where distinctive floor plans offer all the amenities of estate living, all within a harmonious setting in Houston, Texas. Amenities include all new air conditioning, new landscaping and abundant parking. Come to your new home at La Estancia Apartments, where you are treated like family.