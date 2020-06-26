All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

La Estancia

Open Now until 6pm
6200 Gulfton St · (562) 269-1590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6200 Gulfton St, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1146 · Avail. Sep 25

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 2176 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 1175 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2152 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Estancia.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Come to your new home at La Estancia Apartments where you are treated like family! Located in Houston, Texas, we are conveniently located near Southwest Freeway, making it easy for you and your family to enjoy dining, parks, schools, shopping and entertainment venues. Picture a community where distinctive floor plans offer all the amenities of estate living, all within a harmonious setting in Houston, Texas. Amenities include all new air conditioning, new landscaping and abundant parking. Come to your new home at La Estancia Apartments, where you are treated like family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $90 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Estancia have any available units?
La Estancia has 36 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does La Estancia have?
Some of La Estancia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Estancia currently offering any rent specials?
La Estancia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Estancia pet-friendly?
Yes, La Estancia is pet friendly.
Does La Estancia offer parking?
Yes, La Estancia offers parking.
Does La Estancia have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Estancia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Estancia have a pool?
Yes, La Estancia has a pool.
Does La Estancia have accessible units?
No, La Estancia does not have accessible units.
Does La Estancia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Estancia has units with dishwashers.
