Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly guest parking

Welcome home to La Casita Apartments perfectly located in Houston, Texas. Our convenient North Houston location is just seconds away from I-45 which allows for quick access to work or to any community events, as well as shopping and dining. Centrally located, La Casita is perfect for families or professionals. Our beautiful community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each floor plan offers you a unique combination of luxury and attention to detail. Our homes feature spacious kitchen counters, cabinets and pantry, central air and heating, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. La Casita Apartments offers you the benefits of a large community but with a community feel of being home. We have all utilities paid, beautiful landscaping and playground. At La Casita, you can escape the hectic pace of the day and settle into the pleasures of carefree living, so come home today!