Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport

To comply with the CDC's guidelines, our office is currently closed to visitors, but we are virtually all yours! Residents may call or to place work orders. If you are interested in leasing an apartment, we are available for virtual tours! Welcome home to Kingsland West Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes, featuring spacious and open layouts, fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful crown molding, modern light fixtures, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and a full-size washer/dryer in each unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Contact our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a virtual tour!