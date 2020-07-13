All apartments in Houston
IMT Woodland Meadows
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

IMT Woodland Meadows

Open Now until 6pm
25335 Budde Rd · (281) 241-6642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive a waived admin fee on all floorplans. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time.
Location

25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 011026 · Avail. Jul 21

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010211 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 010324 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 010425 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 010438 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Unit 010338 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Unit 010432 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Woodland Meadows.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Woodland Meadows is planted next to a sparkling lake and tucked carefully into the trees. These Spring, Texas apartments are perfectly located for today's busy families and are just minutes away from shopping, schools and entertainment. IMT Woodland Meadows is also only a quick drive away from Houston and offers easy freeway access to all the 1-45 and to Downtown Houston via the Hardy Toll Road. IMT Woodland Meadows comes in various spacious layouts including one, two, and three bedroom floorplans. Each home features luxury amenities including walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections and an oversized outside storage closet in every Texas-sized patio. The community features a state-of-the-art exercise room, a fully equipped business center with Internet access and recreational opportunities including a three-acre lake. Our management team is committed to excellence and dedicated to making IMT Woodland Meadows a community that feels more like a home. Why wait? Come home to IMT Woodland Meadows today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Woodland Meadows have any available units?
IMT Woodland Meadows has 19 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Woodland Meadows have?
Some of IMT Woodland Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Woodland Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Woodland Meadows is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive a waived admin fee on all floorplans. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time.
Is IMT Woodland Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Woodland Meadows is pet friendly.
Does IMT Woodland Meadows offer parking?
Yes, IMT Woodland Meadows offers parking.
Does IMT Woodland Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, IMT Woodland Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Woodland Meadows have a pool?
Yes, IMT Woodland Meadows has a pool.
Does IMT Woodland Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, IMT Woodland Meadows has accessible units.
Does IMT Woodland Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Woodland Meadows has units with dishwashers.
