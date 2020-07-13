Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area 24hr gym game room parking pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room online portal package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pool pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Woodland Meadows is planted next to a sparkling lake and tucked carefully into the trees. These Spring, Texas apartments are perfectly located for today's busy families and are just minutes away from shopping, schools and entertainment. IMT Woodland Meadows is also only a quick drive away from Houston and offers easy freeway access to all the 1-45 and to Downtown Houston via the Hardy Toll Road. IMT Woodland Meadows comes in various spacious layouts including one, two, and three bedroom floorplans. Each home features luxury amenities including walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer connections and an oversized outside storage closet in every Texas-sized patio. The community features a state-of-the-art exercise room, a fully equipped business center with Internet access and recreational opportunities including a three-acre lake. Our management team is committed to excellence and dedicated to making IMT Woodland Meadows a community that feels more like a home. Why wait? Come home to IMT Woodland Meadows today.