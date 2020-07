Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal wine room cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room internet cafe elevator fire pit gym lobby pet friendly trash valet

***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Uptown Post Oak features luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes in the Uptown neighborhood of Houston, TX. Experience amenities that truly cater to you in an ultra-lavish setting: a resort-style pool with waterfall, outdoor fireplace plazas with lounge areas and much more. Have your choice of over two dozen floor plans, all with high-end finishes including stained concrete. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extra high ceilings and oversized Roman bathtubs are standard. Right outside your door, cosmopolitan Houston is ready for you, with world-class shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Whether you want a quiet night at home, or a night out in the trendy Uptown Houston, IMT Uptown Post Oak is the home for you.