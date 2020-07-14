12580 Piping Rock Dr, Houston, TX 77077 Briarforest
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
A-1
$815
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft
B-1
$860
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
C-1
$995
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
D-1
$995
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
E-1
$1,060
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
Welcome home to Hunters Point Apartments! Conveniently located in Houston, Texas, we are a pet-friendly, gated community located in the established neighborhood of Briarforest. With close proximity to I-10, local parks, eateries, shopping and entertainment hot spots – you’re just minutes away from the excitement Houston has to offer! Come explore the endless possibilities at Hunters Point Apartments!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Have a question for Hunter's Point Apartment Homes?