All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Hunter's Point Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes

12580 Piping Rock Dr · (281) 502-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12580 Piping Rock Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

B-1

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C-1

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

D-1

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

E-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Point Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
Welcome home to Hunters Point Apartments! Conveniently located in Houston, Texas, we are a pet-friendly, gated community located in the established neighborhood of Briarforest. With close proximity to I-10, local parks, eateries, shopping and entertainment hot spots – you’re just minutes away from the excitement Houston has to offer! Come explore the endless possibilities at Hunters Point Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have any available units?
Hunter's Point Apartment Homes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $815 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have?
Some of Hunter's Point Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Point Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Point Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Point Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Point Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Hunter's Point Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hunter's Point Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity