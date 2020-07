Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill gym

UPGRADED FEATURES FOR AN UPGRADED LIFE! Our newly remodeled apartment community is the perfect place for you to call home. Each of our apt homes are carefully designed with an open layout, great for both relaxing and entertaining. Our residents love our location! Nearby, you will find many fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment options.Located in Houston, Texas, Heights at 4300 is easily accessible to Highways 290, I-45, I-10 and I-610. Just minutes from the Heights, Washington Boulevard, the Galleria, and Downtown, Heights at 4300 offers spacious two, three bedrooms. We offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you desire and deserve.