Houston, TX
Harpers Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Harpers Mill

Open Now until 5:30pm
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd · (281) 666-2874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0407 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 7

$987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. now

$987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harpers Mill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
Please call for an appointment!
\n
\n
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Look no further because Harpers Mill Apartments is the number one apartment home community in Houston. Just minutes from shopping, dining, parks and schools, Harpers Mill has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.\n\nHarpers Mill is proud to offer 4 floor plans with 1 and 2 bedrooms to choose from. Designed to enhance your style of living, all of our spacious apartments feature built-in bookshelves, decorative beveled wall mirrors, frost-free refrigerator, pass-through kitchen bars, and walk-in closets. Make life fun again with Harpers Mill Apartments.\n\nOur community is proud to offer many great amenities sure to excite everyone. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or unwind after work in our video library. Relax with a walk around our beautifully landscaped community with your four legged family members. Come see why Harpers Mill Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-250
Move-in Fees: $75 admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harpers Mill have any available units?
Harpers Mill has 5 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Harpers Mill have?
Some of Harpers Mill's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harpers Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Harpers Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harpers Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Harpers Mill is pet friendly.
Does Harpers Mill offer parking?
Yes, Harpers Mill offers parking.
Does Harpers Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harpers Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harpers Mill have a pool?
Yes, Harpers Mill has a pool.
Does Harpers Mill have accessible units?
No, Harpers Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Harpers Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harpers Mill has units with dishwashers.
