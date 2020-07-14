Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Are you searching for great apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Look no further because Harpers Mill Apartments is the number one apartment home community in Houston. Just minutes from shopping, dining, parks and schools, Harpers Mill has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.



Harpers Mill is proud to offer 4 floor plans with 1 and 2 bedrooms to choose from. Designed to enhance your style of living, all of our spacious apartments feature built-in bookshelves, decorative beveled wall mirrors, frost-free refrigerator, pass-through kitchen bars, and walk-in closets. Make life fun again with Harpers Mill Apartments.



Our community is proud to offer many great amenities sure to excite everyone. Take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or unwind after work in our video library. Relax with a walk around our beautifully landscaped community with your four legged family members. Come see why Harpers Mill Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!