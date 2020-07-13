Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby cats allowed garage pool table

Harlow River Oaks provides fashionable, light-filled apartments that epitomize style, sophistication, and high-class flair outfitted with modern finishes and features. Located next to the St. Regis Houston Hotel in the heart of the historic River Oaks District, Harlow has easy access to major employers such as Marathon Oil, IPIC Houston, IMG Financial Group and many more. Enjoy a signature lifestyle by taking a stroll in Memorial Park, grabbing dinner in Uptown Park, and shopping at The Galleria or Highland Village. When you step into the grand lobby of Harlow River Oaks, you will experience distinguished living and unparalleled service from our professional staff. Harlow offers luxurious amenities from a hotel-inspired pool to an outdoor kitchen and floorplans that are exquisite, unique and soon to be yours. From unfurnished floorplans to furnished studio, one, and two-bedroom options, come to see why our residents love calling us home.