Houston, TX
Harlow River Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Harlow River Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
70 E Briar Hollow Ln · (281) 205-3593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0905 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 0442 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 0320 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0436 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harlow River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
garage
pool table
Harlow River Oaks provides fashionable, light-filled apartments that epitomize style, sophistication, and high-class flair outfitted with modern finishes and features. Located next to the St. Regis Houston Hotel in the heart of the historic River Oaks District, Harlow has easy access to major employers such as Marathon Oil, IPIC Houston, IMG Financial Group and many more. Enjoy a signature lifestyle by taking a stroll in Memorial Park, grabbing dinner in Uptown Park, and shopping at The Galleria or Highland Village. When you step into the grand lobby of Harlow River Oaks, you will experience distinguished living and unparalleled service from our professional staff. Harlow offers luxurious amenities from a hotel-inspired pool to an outdoor kitchen and floorplans that are exquisite, unique and soon to be yours. From unfurnished floorplans to furnished studio, one, and two-bedroom options, come to see why our residents love calling us home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 or $100 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20/pet per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harlow River Oaks have any available units?
Harlow River Oaks has 21 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Harlow River Oaks have?
Some of Harlow River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harlow River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Harlow River Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harlow River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Harlow River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Harlow River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Harlow River Oaks offers parking.
Does Harlow River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harlow River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harlow River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Harlow River Oaks has a pool.
Does Harlow River Oaks have accessible units?
No, Harlow River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Harlow River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harlow River Oaks has units with dishwashers.
