Greenbriar Bend.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 1 person or 2 for $60
Deposit: $400 1 bedroom and $600 2 bed/2 bath
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Water/sewer/trash/pest/basic cable are on a monthly fee. Call you details
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $100
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: 25 lb limit no aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.