Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard guest parking smoke-free community

Welcome to Greenbriar Bend, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community is perfect for those looking to make the most of Houston. Enjoy your new home located in West University Place, within walking distance of Downtown Houston. Our community offers 3 onsite laundry facilities, which saves you time-consuming trips to the laundromat. Grab the family and take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Or take a quick bike ride up to Rice University, James Turrell Skyspace or Braes Bayou. Or drop in at the Galleria for a day out. Maybe stop by the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston Zoo, Texas Medical Center or NRG Stadium. There are bounds of places to visit and explore all within 10 minutes of Greenbriar Bend.



This quiet family friendly community offers beautiful landscaping, friendly staff and all that you could want for the perfect lifestyle. Here, you can spend time on your private patio or balcony, enjoying the sunlight. If it gets too warm, head back inside and cool down with individually-controlled air conditioning. Find peace of mind at Greenbriar Bend with our fantastic onsite management.



Our friendly community is conveniently located in Houston, Texas. We offer a variety of floor plans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Greenbriar Bend and we are excited for you to join our community! Call today to schedule a tour!