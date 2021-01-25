All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 25 2021 at 5:53 PM
Greenbriar Bend

7000 Greenbriar Street · (850) 306-4182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 Greenbriar Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Bend.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
smoke-free community
Welcome to Greenbriar Bend, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community is perfect for those looking to make the most of Houston. Enjoy your new home located in West University Place, within walking distance of Downtown Houston. Our community offers 3 onsite laundry facilities, which saves you time-consuming trips to the laundromat. Grab the family and take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Or take a quick bike ride up to Rice University, James Turrell Skyspace or Braes Bayou. Or drop in at the Galleria for a day out. Maybe stop by the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston Zoo, Texas Medical Center or NRG Stadium. There are bounds of places to visit and explore all within 10 minutes of Greenbriar Bend.\n\nThis quiet family friendly community offers beautiful landscaping, friendly staff and all that you could want for the perfect lifestyle. Here, you can spend time on your private patio or balcony, enjoying the sunlight. If it gets too warm, head back inside and cool down with individually-controlled air conditioning. Find peace of mind at Greenbriar Bend with our fantastic onsite management.\n\nOur friendly community is conveniently located in Houston, Texas. We offer a variety of floor plans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Greenbriar Bend and we are excited for you to join our community! Call today to schedule a tour!

Property Details

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 1 person or 2 for $60
Deposit: $400 1 bedroom and $600 2 bed/2 bath
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Water/sewer/trash/pest/basic cable are on a monthly fee. Call you details
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $100
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: 25 lb limit no aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Greenbriar Bend have any available units?
Greenbriar Bend has 5 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenbriar Bend have?
Some of Greenbriar Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Bend offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Bend have a pool?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend has a pool.
Does Greenbriar Bend have accessible units?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend has accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenbriar Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenbriar Bend has units with air conditioning.
