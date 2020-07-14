Amenities
Our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent at Green Meadows in Houston, TX, will provide just the home youve been looking for. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to find just the right space for you and yours. Green Meadows Apartments is a Rockstar Capital Management community, which means the friendly team members helping you find your apartment are experts at what they do.Were set on creating communities that allow residents to thrive, and youll find features inside your new apartment to help you do just that. From conveniences like a dishwasher to stylish features like plank wood flooring, rest assured youll be happy in your new Houston home. Plus, just outside your door youll enjoy amenities to make your life easier and more fun. Find an onsite dog park for your pooch and a refreshing swimming pool for yourself and the kids.