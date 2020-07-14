All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Green Meadows

17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd · (281) 595-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 Off 1st Full Month's Rent
Location

17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 1712 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent at Green Meadows in Houston, TX, will provide just the home youve been looking for. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to find just the right space for you and yours. Green Meadows Apartments is a Rockstar Capital Management community, which means the friendly team members helping you find your apartment are experts at what they do.Were set on creating communities that allow residents to thrive, and youll find features inside your new apartment to help you do just that. From conveniences like a dishwasher to stylish features like plank wood flooring, rest assured youll be happy in your new Houston home. Plus, just outside your door youll enjoy amenities to make your life easier and more fun. Find an onsite dog park for your pooch and a refreshing swimming pool for yourself and the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $175 deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee -$50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $5 Pest Control, $10 Trash, Water is Allocated
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 Monthly Pet Rent
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds No Weight Limit
Parking Details: $25 - 1 Space, Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Green Meadows have any available units?
Green Meadows has 9 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Meadows have?
Some of Green Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Green Meadows is offering the following rent specials: $250 Off 1st Full Month's Rent
Is Green Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Green Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Green Meadows offers parking.
Does Green Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Green Meadows has a pool.
Does Green Meadows have accessible units?
No, Green Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Green Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Meadows has units with dishwashers.

