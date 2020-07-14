Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent at Green Meadows in Houston, TX, will provide just the home youve been looking for. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to find just the right space for you and yours. Green Meadows Apartments is a Rockstar Capital Management community, which means the friendly team members helping you find your apartment are experts at what they do.Were set on creating communities that allow residents to thrive, and youll find features inside your new apartment to help you do just that. From conveniences like a dishwasher to stylish features like plank wood flooring, rest assured youll be happy in your new Houston home. Plus, just outside your door youll enjoy amenities to make your life easier and more fun. Find an onsite dog park for your pooch and a refreshing swimming pool for yourself and the kids.