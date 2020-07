Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill carport dog park internet access

Welcome to Galleria Flats Apartment Homes where we offer our Residents an all modern living experience. Centered in the much sought after walkable Galleria area at the corner of Westheimer and Hillcroft/Voss intersection. You are seconds from an eclectic mix of restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and entertainment. Easy access to all major freeways 610, I-10, 59 and the Westpark Tollway. You can be anywhere in minutes!