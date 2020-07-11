All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Fountains at Chimney Rock

Open Now until 5:30pm
5601 Chimney Rock Rd · (312) 757-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A1-102A · Avail. Aug 31

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit B6-343A · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit B6-348A · Avail. Jul 31

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B7-361C · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit B7-462C · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit B7-461C · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B2-305A · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit A8-256A · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit B2-409A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountains at Chimney Rock.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom), $450 (4 bedroom),
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $33/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountains at Chimney Rock have any available units?
Fountains at Chimney Rock has 49 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountains at Chimney Rock have?
Some of Fountains at Chimney Rock's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountains at Chimney Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Fountains at Chimney Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountains at Chimney Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountains at Chimney Rock is pet friendly.
Does Fountains at Chimney Rock offer parking?
Yes, Fountains at Chimney Rock offers parking.
Does Fountains at Chimney Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountains at Chimney Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountains at Chimney Rock have a pool?
Yes, Fountains at Chimney Rock has a pool.
Does Fountains at Chimney Rock have accessible units?
Yes, Fountains at Chimney Rock has accessible units.
Does Fountains at Chimney Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountains at Chimney Rock has units with dishwashers.
