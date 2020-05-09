All apartments in Houston
Fountains at Almeda
Fountains at Almeda

9000 Almeda Road · No Longer Available
Location

9000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1149.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1379.&nbsp;This property is 12 years old, it was built in 2008, and has 252 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountains at Almeda have any available units?
Fountains at Almeda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountains at Almeda have?
Some of Fountains at Almeda's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountains at Almeda currently offering any rent specials?
Fountains at Almeda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountains at Almeda pet-friendly?
No, Fountains at Almeda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Fountains at Almeda offer parking?
Yes, Fountains at Almeda offers parking.
Does Fountains at Almeda have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountains at Almeda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountains at Almeda have a pool?
No, Fountains at Almeda does not have a pool.
Does Fountains at Almeda have accessible units?
No, Fountains at Almeda does not have accessible units.
Does Fountains at Almeda have units with dishwashers?
No, Fountains at Almeda does not have units with dishwashers.

