Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Falls at Copper Lake

9140 Highway 6 N. · (832) 664-7365
Location

9140 Highway 6 N., Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0802 · Avail. now

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 2907 · Avail. now

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. now

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0107 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 2704 · Avail. now

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 1910 · Avail. now

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls at Copper Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Falls at Copper Lake is a distinctive apartment community with everything you're looking for! Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Houston, TX and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. Located in the Copperfield and Cypress area of Houston, with easy access to Northwest Freeway and Hwy 6, Falls at Copper Lake is just minutes away from Lone Star College as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Houston has to offer. (+more)

We have rooms and amenities to match anyone’s wants and needs. Falls at Copper Lake offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Get your workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, dry off on the sundeck after you take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in Houston. Should you need to mix in busin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant; Joint: $75
Deposit: $750 or $131.25 Sure Deposit (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $125
Additional: Pest control, waste, common area fees, valet trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $250 per pet (refundable)
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open space: first come first serve; attached single car garage: included in the rent; detached single car garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Attached single car Garage: included in the rent; Detached single car garage: $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falls at Copper Lake have any available units?
Falls at Copper Lake has 18 units available starting at $1,102 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Falls at Copper Lake have?
Some of Falls at Copper Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls at Copper Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Falls at Copper Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falls at Copper Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls at Copper Lake is pet friendly.
Does Falls at Copper Lake offer parking?
Yes, Falls at Copper Lake offers parking.
Does Falls at Copper Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falls at Copper Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls at Copper Lake have a pool?
Yes, Falls at Copper Lake has a pool.
Does Falls at Copper Lake have accessible units?
No, Falls at Copper Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Falls at Copper Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls at Copper Lake has units with dishwashers.
