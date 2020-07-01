Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room on-site laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Falls at Copper Lake is a distinctive apartment community with everything you're looking for! Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Houston, TX and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. Located in the Copperfield and Cypress area of Houston, with easy access to Northwest Freeway and Hwy 6, Falls at Copper Lake is just minutes away from Lone Star College as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Houston has to offer. (+more)



We have rooms and amenities to match anyone’s wants and needs. Falls at Copper Lake offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Get your workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, dry off on the sundeck after you take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in Houston. Should you need to mix in busin