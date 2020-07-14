Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse community garden courtyard hot tub internet access

Fairfield Cove in North Houston is a casual apartment community that feels just the way a home should feel. Exquisite landscaped grounds, a variety of resident amenities and upgraded interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy a community lifestyle, join friends and make new ones at your resort style pool, pet play park or fitness center. Fairfield Cove is conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, schools, fine dining and entertainment venues. In addition, our professionally trained staff is prepared to meet your expectations with their extraordinary service and care.