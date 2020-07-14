All apartments in Houston
Fairfield Cove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

Fairfield Cove

15615 Blue Ash Dr · (833) 888-5927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15615 Blue Ash Dr, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1309 · Avail. Oct 15

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 4108 · Avail. Sep 6

$784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5203 · Avail. now

$802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 · Avail. Aug 31

$966

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairfield Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Fairfield Cove in North Houston is a casual apartment community that feels just the way a home should feel. Exquisite landscaped grounds, a variety of resident amenities and upgraded interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy a community lifestyle, join friends and make new ones at your resort style pool, pet play park or fitness center. Fairfield Cove is conveniently located near shopping, public transportation, schools, fine dining and entertainment venues. In addition, our professionally trained staff is prepared to meet your expectations with their extraordinary service and care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 ($300 non-refundable) for each pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $15 per month.
restrictions: Weight limit of 25 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairfield Cove have any available units?
Fairfield Cove has 8 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairfield Cove have?
Some of Fairfield Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairfield Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Fairfield Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairfield Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairfield Cove is pet friendly.
Does Fairfield Cove offer parking?
Yes, Fairfield Cove offers parking.
Does Fairfield Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairfield Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairfield Cove have a pool?
Yes, Fairfield Cove has a pool.
Does Fairfield Cove have accessible units?
No, Fairfield Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Fairfield Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairfield Cove has units with dishwashers.
