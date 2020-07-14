Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving

Welcome home to extraordinary living at Estates At Bellaire located in the coveted Uptown Houston area. Set amid a spectacular master planned development that offers you every lifestyle enhancement, Estates At Bellaire offers you a private and relaxed atmosphere where you can find life's beauty in the details. Our apartment homes offer the utmost in spacious living. Our floor plans feature modern gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile flooring, lavish bathrooms with roman soaking tubs, two car garages, and so much more. Estates At Bellaire will satisfy your taste for sophistication and class. Residents of Estates At Bellaire enjoy some of the finest amenities available anywhere. We are proud to offer a truly unique, experience that includes a sparkling pool plaza and outdoor spa, a multi-media room with surround sound and theatre seating, an indoor gym for basketball and activities, an energizing fitness facility, a tanning facility, a social entertaining area with a coffee bar and billiar