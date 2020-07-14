All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Estates at Bellaire

Open Now until 6pm
4807 Pin Oak Park · (833) 605-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX 77081
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13206 · Avail. Oct 1

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 05306 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 07306 · Avail. Aug 31

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13211 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 10309 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 11211 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates at Bellaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
Welcome home to extraordinary living at Estates At Bellaire located in the coveted Uptown Houston area. Set amid a spectacular master planned development that offers you every lifestyle enhancement, Estates At Bellaire offers you a private and relaxed atmosphere where you can find life's beauty in the details. Our apartment homes offer the utmost in spacious living. Our floor plans feature modern gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile flooring, lavish bathrooms with roman soaking tubs, two car garages, and so much more. Estates At Bellaire will satisfy your taste for sophistication and class. Residents of Estates At Bellaire enjoy some of the finest amenities available anywhere. We are proud to offer a truly unique, experience that includes a sparkling pool plaza and outdoor spa, a multi-media room with surround sound and theatre seating, an indoor gym for basketball and activities, an energizing fitness facility, a tanning facility, a social entertaining area with a coffee bar and billiar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $87 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estates at Bellaire have any available units?
Estates at Bellaire has 47 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Estates at Bellaire have?
Some of Estates at Bellaire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates at Bellaire currently offering any rent specials?
Estates at Bellaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates at Bellaire pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates at Bellaire is pet friendly.
Does Estates at Bellaire offer parking?
Yes, Estates at Bellaire offers parking.
Does Estates at Bellaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estates at Bellaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates at Bellaire have a pool?
Yes, Estates at Bellaire has a pool.
Does Estates at Bellaire have accessible units?
No, Estates at Bellaire does not have accessible units.
Does Estates at Bellaire have units with dishwashers?
No, Estates at Bellaire does not have units with dishwashers.
