Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage key fob access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar hot tub

Enviably located at 13330 West Road, Houston, TX 77041, between Cy-Fair, Jersey Village, 290, Beltway 8 and Highway 6/1960—the gorgeous one, two and three bedroom apartments of Estancia San Miguel Apartments are exactly where other apartment communities wish they could be. But our superior Northwest Houston location and the outright ease of getting around town aren’t the only things you’ll love about choosing your apartment here.

With the gracious look and feel of a Mediterranean estate, our warm, welcoming and environmentally sustainable architecture is the perfect setting for some of Houston’s most inviting and livable apartments , boasting an abundance of stylish and sophisticated features and options including.

And beyond Estancia San Miguel’s ideal central location in Apartments in Northwest Houston and wealth of fabulous apartment community amenities, you’ll absolutely adore the caring, second-to-none attention of your own award-winning Professional Apartment Management and Servi