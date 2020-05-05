All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Elle at the Medical Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Elle at the Medical Center
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Elle at the Medical Center

8181 El Mundo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8181 El Mundo Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77054.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1325.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $1824.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $1788.&nbsp;This property is 25 years old, it was built in 1995, and has 212 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elle at the Medical Center have any available units?
Elle at the Medical Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Elle at the Medical Center have?
Some of Elle at the Medical Center's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elle at the Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
Elle at the Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elle at the Medical Center pet-friendly?
No, Elle at the Medical Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Elle at the Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, Elle at the Medical Center offers parking.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elle at the Medical Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have a pool?
No, Elle at the Medical Center does not have a pool.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have accessible units?
No, Elle at the Medical Center does not have accessible units.
Does Elle at the Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
No, Elle at the Medical Center does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston