Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar hot tub

Come home to your luxurious apartment at Easton Village, where Residents can easily access Highway 6, 290, and FM1960. Great local shopping and dining close by. Part of the Nationally recognized, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Our beautiful one, two and three bedroom floor plans include unique features such as French patio doors, master bedroom fireplaces and direct access garages. Your apartment also come equipped with large closets, ceiling fans, patios, in-unit washers and dryers or washer/dryer hook-ups and air conditioning. For those hot Houston days, residents can cool off in our refreshing swimming pool. Experience maintenance-free living in a well-maintained and clean Houston community. We are also a pet friendly community! Call today to schedule your site visit.