Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Eagles Landing

11700 Fuqua St · (281) 864-3097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2029 · Avail. Aug 8

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 1120 · Avail. Sep 1

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 · Avail. Sep 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2004 · Avail. Aug 4

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2088 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagles Landing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
patio / balcony
carpet
air conditioning
w/d hookup
refrigerator
oven
microwave
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
pet friendly
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pool
playground
internet access
on-site laundry
courtyard
hot tub
e-payments
parking
accessible
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
internet cafe
trash valet
Redefining urban living, Eagles Landing in southeast Houston, TX is certain to exceed your expectations. Whether spending time relaxing in your home or taking advantage of our abundance of community amenities, you are sure to experience all of the coveted comforts and luxuries you desire in your new home. Each of our perfectly designed one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a spacious living area, oversized walk-in closets, and a private patio/balcony complete with additional storage space. Our newly renovated apartment homes showcase elegant interior upgrades inspired by new home builders. From our gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and stunning faux wood flooring to our custom, two-inch blinds and brushed nickel hardware, no detail has been overlooked. Whether your days agenda includes unwinding at one of our three resort-style, sparkling pools, achieving your fitness goals in our newly upgraded fitness center, or surfing the web while enjoying an espresso at the cyber caf, our luxury amenity line-up is sure to meet your needs. Other amenities available for your convenience include a community clothes care center, covered parking options, a spirited playground, and a friendly management team dedicated to ensure that you experience the inspired lifestyle that you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $95 per applicant
Deposit: $175-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $43.75 Sure deposit
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $15/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eagles Landing have any available units?
Eagles Landing has 18 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagles Landing have?
Some of Eagles Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagles Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Eagles Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagles Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagles Landing is pet friendly.
Does Eagles Landing offer parking?
Yes, Eagles Landing offers parking.
Does Eagles Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagles Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagles Landing have a pool?
Yes, Eagles Landing has a pool.
Does Eagles Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Eagles Landing has accessible units.
Does Eagles Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagles Landing has units with dishwashers.

