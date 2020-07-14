Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets patio / balcony carpet air conditioning w/d hookup refrigerator oven microwave dishwasher garbage disposal ceiling fan hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym 24hr maintenance business center carport pet friendly dogs allowed cats allowed pool playground internet access on-site laundry courtyard hot tub e-payments parking accessible coffee bar concierge dog park internet cafe trash valet

Redefining urban living, Eagles Landing in southeast Houston, TX is certain to exceed your expectations. Whether spending time relaxing in your home or taking advantage of our abundance of community amenities, you are sure to experience all of the coveted comforts and luxuries you desire in your new home. Each of our perfectly designed one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a spacious living area, oversized walk-in closets, and a private patio/balcony complete with additional storage space. Our newly renovated apartment homes showcase elegant interior upgrades inspired by new home builders. From our gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and stunning faux wood flooring to our custom, two-inch blinds and brushed nickel hardware, no detail has been overlooked. Whether your days agenda includes unwinding at one of our three resort-style, sparkling pools, achieving your fitness goals in our newly upgraded fitness center, or surfing the web while enjoying an espresso at the cyber caf, our luxury amenity line-up is sure to meet your needs. Other amenities available for your convenience include a community clothes care center, covered parking options, a spirited playground, and a friendly management team dedicated to ensure that you experience the inspired lifestyle that you deserve.