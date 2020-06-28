Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking business center hot tub

12 month lease and half a month with a 6 month lease!!! Call TODAY! East Houston is known for its strong work ethic and no community in the region personifies that more so than Channelview. Here at Dover Pointe we’ve taken notice, which is why our apartment community works as hard to serve you, as you work to serve us. We offer affordable one and two bedroom efficiency apartments.



At Dover Pointe, we take pride in the many amenities we offer residents. Our community features a clubhouse with free WiFi, on-site laundry facilities and a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck. Inside each apartment you will find a spacious walk-in closet, new faux wood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Select units also come equipped with washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances.



In addition to providing a number of desirable amenities, Dover Pointe is also conveniently located. Our apartments are central to both work and play. We are near the Port of Houston and just a short drive from both the Texas Medical Center and Central Business District. Local attractions include North Shore Park, the Shops at Stone Park and the San Jacinto Monument. Pet owners will be happy to know that Gene Green Dog Park is also nearby.



Dover Pointe features affordable apartments and outstanding amenities in a great location. To learn more about us or to set up a tour, contact the Dover Pointe leasing office today. We are located on Wallisville Road, across the street from North Shore Park in Channelview.