Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Dover Pointe

14445 Wallisville Rd · (412) 520-3664
Location

14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 1

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dover Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
business center
hot tub
12 month lease and half a month with a 6 month lease!!! Call TODAY! East Houston is known for its strong work ethic and no community in the region personifies that more so than Channelview. Here at Dover Pointe we’ve taken notice, which is why our apartment community works as hard to serve you, as you work to serve us. We offer affordable one and two bedroom efficiency apartments.

At Dover Pointe, we take pride in the many amenities we offer residents. Our community features a clubhouse with free WiFi, on-site laundry facilities and a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck. Inside each apartment you will find a spacious walk-in closet, new faux wood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Select units also come equipped with washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances.

In addition to providing a number of desirable amenities, Dover Pointe is also conveniently located. Our apartments are central to both work and play. We are near the Port of Houston and just a short drive from both the Texas Medical Center and Central Business District. Local attractions include North Shore Park, the Shops at Stone Park and the San Jacinto Monument. Pet owners will be happy to know that Gene Green Dog Park is also nearby.

Dover Pointe features affordable apartments and outstanding amenities in a great location. To learn more about us or to set up a tour, contact the Dover Pointe leasing office today. We are located on Wallisville Road, across the street from North Shore Park in Channelview.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 $131.25 N/R sure deposit and $175 2x2 N/R sure deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease (parking permit is required).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dover Pointe have any available units?
Dover Pointe has 21 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Dover Pointe have?
Some of Dover Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dover Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Dover Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dover Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Dover Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Dover Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Dover Pointe offers parking.
Does Dover Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dover Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dover Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Dover Pointe has a pool.
Does Dover Pointe have accessible units?
No, Dover Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Dover Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dover Pointe has units with dishwashers.
