We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Rising 31 stories above the prestigious Galleria area, Dominion Post Oak is a building of distinction and refined sophistication. Our spacious floorplans offer modern apartments features like hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Indulge in our various community amenities including a heated resort-style pool with infinity edge, outdoor grills, hot tub, poolside cabanas and state of the art fitness center. Enjoy your morning coffee or host a meeting in your resident lounge with features complimentary Wi-Fi access. Our community is in the center of it all. Dominion Post Oak is a block away from The Galleria, which features some of Houston's top shopping and dining available. Shop at stores like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus and enjoy food at restaurants like Oceanaire and Cheesecake Factory. Our ...