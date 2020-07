Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard fire pit game room media room pool table yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. This is the new face of East Houston: a vibrant, all-inclusive community where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be... in living color. Close out everyday chaos and embrace a new way of living with sleek, modern interiors and designer details... A place where residents relax in the sun beside a resort-inspired pool, challenge themselves inside a 24-hour platinum athletic club... Or hit the trails at nearby Gene Green Beltway 8 Park.