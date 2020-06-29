Amenities
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Domain Boulder Creek offers open floor plans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, wood plank flooring, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. The community clubhouse will feature a state-of-the-art athletic club, an arcade room, a social lounge with kitchen, flat screen TV's and pool table, and a business center, all with WiFi access. Other common spaces will include a resort-style pool with an outdoor living area. Domain Boulder Creek features restaurants, retail and a Studio Movie Grill offering residents direct access to Beltway 8 and a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, the Port of Houston and Space Center Houston.