Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Domain Boulder Creek

Open Now until 6pm
11576 Pearland Parkway · (281) 666-9708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11576 Pearland Parkway, Houston, TX 77089
Greater Hobby Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8307 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,190

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 6301 · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 10307 · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domain Boulder Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
media room
online portal
shuffle board
yoga
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Domain Boulder Creek offers open floor plans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, wood plank flooring, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. The community clubhouse will feature a state-of-the-art athletic club, an arcade room, a social lounge with kitchen, flat screen TV's and pool table, and a business center, all with WiFi access. Other common spaces will include a resort-style pool with an outdoor living area. Domain Boulder Creek features restaurants, retail and a Studio Movie Grill offering residents direct access to Beltway 8 and a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, the Port of Houston and Space Center Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $65, Married Couple: $85
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $160
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Domain Boulder Creek have any available units?
Domain Boulder Creek has 59 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Domain Boulder Creek have?
Some of Domain Boulder Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domain Boulder Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Domain Boulder Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Domain Boulder Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Domain Boulder Creek is pet friendly.
Does Domain Boulder Creek offer parking?
Yes, Domain Boulder Creek offers parking.
Does Domain Boulder Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domain Boulder Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domain Boulder Creek have a pool?
Yes, Domain Boulder Creek has a pool.
Does Domain Boulder Creek have accessible units?
No, Domain Boulder Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Domain Boulder Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domain Boulder Creek has units with dishwashers.
