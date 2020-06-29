Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly carport coffee bar courtyard dog park hot tub media room online portal shuffle board yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Domain Boulder Creek offers open floor plans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, wood plank flooring, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. The community clubhouse will feature a state-of-the-art athletic club, an arcade room, a social lounge with kitchen, flat screen TV's and pool table, and a business center, all with WiFi access. Other common spaces will include a resort-style pool with an outdoor living area. Domain Boulder Creek features restaurants, retail and a Studio Movie Grill offering residents direct access to Beltway 8 and a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, the Port of Houston and Space Center Houston.