Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance parking 24hr laundry guest parking

Your future home awaits you.

Dodson Place apartment homes are your paradise away from the rush of everyday living. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment with quick access to Eastex Freeway and the 610 loop. With easy access to downtown Houston and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. We offer multiple intelligently designed floor plans (studio, 1 & 2 bedrooms) that will satisfy your current needs containing an air conditioning unit, ceiling fans, large closets and many more! Furthermore, we offer 24-Hour maintenance, a friendly Spanish-speaking management team and an on-site laundry facility. Call one of our qualified leasing professionals today for more information regarding our wonderful apartment homes. We look forward to hearing from you.