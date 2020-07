Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging car wash area cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal putting green trash valet yoga

Life is at your fingertips at District at Memorial apartments, enjoy the convenience of living minutes from one of Houston’s premier shopping and dining attractions in CityCentre. Come home to our first-rate amenities and features like dramatic 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic and porcelain tiled baths.



Socialize at one any one of our luxurious community spaces from the bar and gaming area, our resort-style swimming pool with private cabanas, and more!