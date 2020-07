Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground yoga

Discovery at Mandolin offers an impressive collection of well-appointed floor plans and lifestyle amenities located in the sought-after neighborhood of Northwest Houston. Select from 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment homes featuring lofty 9 ceilings, gourmet kitchen island, black/stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer, and so much more. Our residents enjoy a resort style pool with a soothing fountain, a fireside social area, grilling station with TV and even a car care center. Clubhouse amenities include a media center, cyber caf, high energy fitness center with Fitness on Demand that host group classes.



Youll have easy access to Hwy 249, FM 1960 and Beltway 8. We are just minutes from Vintage Park Shopping Village, Willowbrook Mall, Lone Star College University Park, and excellent medical facilities.