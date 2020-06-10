All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments

18001 Cypress Trace Rd · (713) 321-2453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18001 Cypress Trace Rd, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0202 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. Aug 1

$901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 29

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1163 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 3504 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 0401 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
business center
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Cypress Parc Apartment Homes located in Houston, Texas is pet friendly and offers 2 & 3 bedroom flats and town homes for rent with convenient shopping and dining close to Willowbrook Mall, Champions and The Woodlands Mall. Our townhomes and single-level apartments feature black appliances and offer full-size washer and dryer connections, with other options like skylights, large patios or balconies, quaint sitting rooms, and fireplaces. These single level homes and town homes also offer detached garages. Our apartments are appointed with amenities that will transform an empty space into your dream home. Our community offers a business center, swimming pool with BBQ Grills, volleyball court and playground. Located in North Houston, Cypress Parc Apartments Homes is easily accessible to I-45, FM 1960 and Beltway 8. We love our pets here at Cypress Parc Apartment Homes! After a walk in our bark park, don't forget to stop in for a treat in our leasing office. Make Cypress Parc your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person 18 and over
Deposit: $300 2 bedroom, $400 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $20/month, Pest: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds this included mixed with.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have any available units?
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments has 11 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have?
Some of Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments offers parking.
Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments has a pool.
Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity