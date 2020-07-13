Crossings at St. Charles

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - Up to one months's rent (1 bedroom) $200- up to one month's rent (2 bedroom) Surety Bond $87.50-$131.25
Move-in Fees: $100 Non Refundable Administrative Fee
Additional: Trash Fee $6; Pest Control Fee $2 ; Reserved Parking $10; Allocated Water & Sewer amounts vary based on occupancy, sq. footage and percentage
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Non aggressive and under 25lbs.
Parking Details: Reserved Parking.