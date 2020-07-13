All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Crossings at St. Charles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Crossings at St. Charles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Crossings at St. Charles

5505 Pine St · (484) 997-7135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5505 Pine St, Houston, TX 77081
Meyerland Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 147 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. Aug 9

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings at St. Charles.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - Up to one months's rent (1 bedroom) $200- up to one month's rent (2 bedroom) Surety Bond $87.50-$131.25
Move-in Fees: $100 Non Refundable Administrative Fee
Additional: Trash Fee $6; Pest Control Fee $2 ; Reserved Parking $10; Allocated Water & Sewer amounts vary based on occupancy, sq. footage and percentage
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Non aggressive and under 25lbs.
Parking Details: Reserved Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossings at St. Charles have any available units?
Crossings at St. Charles has 2 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossings at St. Charles have?
Some of Crossings at St. Charles's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings at St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings at St. Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings at St. Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings at St. Charles is pet friendly.
Does Crossings at St. Charles offer parking?
Yes, Crossings at St. Charles offers parking.
Does Crossings at St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crossings at St. Charles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings at St. Charles have a pool?
Yes, Crossings at St. Charles has a pool.
Does Crossings at St. Charles have accessible units?
No, Crossings at St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does Crossings at St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings at St. Charles has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Crossings at St. Charles?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity