Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly yoga courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill lobby online portal

Discover the perfect place to kick off your boots and relax at The Crossing at Katy Ranch. Inspired by the rugged beauty of the Texas landscape, our brand new apartment community features warm natural textures and modern ranch architecture. Luxurious one, two and three bedroom homes include attached garages, designer touches, and distinct Texas style. Live moments from the I-10 Energy Corridor in upscale Katy, with easy access to excellent shopping, dining, and the excitement of downtown Houston.