Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent at CityView.
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
Quality, value, location, and convenience perfectly describe The Crescent. Plus, with the Greenspoint flyer, a shuttle to and from Greenspoint and Bush Intercontinental Airport, it's easier than ever to travel. You can also enjoy the Tom Wussow and City View Parks with beautiful landscaped recreational fields, a water sprayground, sand volleyball court, softball field, and hike-and-bike trails.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Crescent at CityView have any available units?
Crescent at CityView has 3 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Crescent at CityView have?
Some of Crescent at CityView's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent at CityView currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent at CityView is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crescent at CityView pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent at CityView is pet friendly.
Does Crescent at CityView offer parking?
Yes, Crescent at CityView offers parking.
Does Crescent at CityView have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crescent at CityView does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent at CityView have a pool?
Yes, Crescent at CityView has a pool.
Does Crescent at CityView have accessible units?
No, Crescent at CityView does not have accessible units.
Does Crescent at CityView have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent at CityView has units with dishwashers.