Crescent at CityView

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport hot tub

Quality, value, location, and convenience perfectly describe The Crescent. Plus, with the Greenspoint flyer, a shuttle to and from Greenspoint and Bush Intercontinental Airport, it's easier than ever to travel. You can also enjoy the Tom Wussow and City View Parks with beautiful landscaped recreational fields, a water sprayground, sand volleyball court, softball field, and hike-and-bike trails.