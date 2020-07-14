Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet microwave Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry playground pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge hot tub internet access

Coventry Park offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans located outside the heart of Houston. Now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders, Coventry Park delivers the comforts and lifestyle you deserve. Come home to your new haven featuring stunning granite-look countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite faux wood flooring, two-inch blinds, brushed nickel hardware and fixtures, and so much more. Enjoy pristine landscaped pathways nestled amongst tranquil, mature trees and a resort-style pool, with relaxation only footsteps away. Visit the leasing office today and one of our friendly, professional team members will be delighted to assist you in finding your ideal home at Coventry Park Apartments.