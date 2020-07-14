All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Coventry Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Coventry Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Coventry Park

9401 Coventry Square Dr · (281) 336-0081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9401 Coventry Square Dr, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 16

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Jul 18

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coventry Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
concierge
hot tub
internet access
Coventry Park offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans located outside the heart of Houston. Now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders, Coventry Park delivers the comforts and lifestyle you deserve. Come home to your new haven featuring stunning granite-look countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite faux wood flooring, two-inch blinds, brushed nickel hardware and fixtures, and so much more. Enjoy pristine landscaped pathways nestled amongst tranquil, mature trees and a resort-style pool, with relaxation only footsteps away. Visit the leasing office today and one of our friendly, professional team members will be delighted to assist you in finding your ideal home at Coventry Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Surety bond: $175
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coventry Park have any available units?
Coventry Park has 5 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Coventry Park have?
Some of Coventry Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coventry Park currently offering any rent specials?
Coventry Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coventry Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Coventry Park is pet friendly.
Does Coventry Park offer parking?
Yes, Coventry Park offers parking.
Does Coventry Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coventry Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coventry Park have a pool?
Yes, Coventry Park has a pool.
Does Coventry Park have accessible units?
No, Coventry Park does not have accessible units.
Does Coventry Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coventry Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Coventry Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity