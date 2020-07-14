All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Court at Oak Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Court at Oak Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Court at Oak Forest

4102 Mangum Rd · (630) 672-0310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4102 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22 · Avail. Aug 8

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Unit 50 · Avail. Aug 11

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. Jul 15

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Court at Oak Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
Welcome to The Court At Oak Forest Apartments, where our newly renovated community provides you the quality and comfort you are looking in an apartment home. Studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments include huge closets, pantry, ceiling fans, air conditioning, patios or balconies and all utilities paid! Our pet friendly community is near walking trails, parks, and biking trails. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and a 10 minute drive from Downtown Houston. Our community is also close to many employers including The Art Insitute of Houston, University of Houston Downtown, and University of Phoenix Houston, as well as public transportation options. It's time for you to experience rental living on a whole new level. We treasure our residents' comfort and seek to provide an inviting and friendly community. After a busy day, you deserve to come home and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100-250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Court at Oak Forest have any available units?
Court at Oak Forest has 4 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Court at Oak Forest have?
Some of Court at Oak Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Court at Oak Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Court at Oak Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Court at Oak Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Court at Oak Forest is pet friendly.
Does Court at Oak Forest offer parking?
Yes, Court at Oak Forest offers parking.
Does Court at Oak Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Court at Oak Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Court at Oak Forest have a pool?
No, Court at Oak Forest does not have a pool.
Does Court at Oak Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Court at Oak Forest has accessible units.
Does Court at Oak Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, Court at Oak Forest does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston