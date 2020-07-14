Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly playground

Welcome to The Court At Oak Forest Apartments, where our newly renovated community provides you the quality and comfort you are looking in an apartment home. Studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments include huge closets, pantry, ceiling fans, air conditioning, patios or balconies and all utilities paid! Our pet friendly community is near walking trails, parks, and biking trails. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and a 10 minute drive from Downtown Houston. Our community is also close to many employers including The Art Insitute of Houston, University of Houston Downtown, and University of Phoenix Houston, as well as public transportation options. It's time for you to experience rental living on a whole new level. We treasure our residents' comfort and seek to provide an inviting and friendly community. After a busy day, you deserve to come home and relax.