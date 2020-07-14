All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:45 AM

Cortland Copperleaf

14811 West Rd · (951) 297-9059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Location

14811 West Rd, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2312 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 7306 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6307 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,772

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 · Avail. now

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Copperleaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and near major employers like North Cypress Medical Center, our Cortland community makes your everyday routine a breeze. Designer features like crown molding and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Break a sweat in our fitness center or cool down at our resort-style pool with waterfalls, making for the perfect stay-at-home day. And when you're looking to explore the neighborhood, you have plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options with Highway 290 nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at The Boardwalk at Towne Lake or the Houston ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 - $600
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage Detached $75/month. Breezeway Garage $100/month. Carport parking available for 35/month. Additional storage available for $10/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Copperleaf have any available units?
Cortland Copperleaf has 16 units available starting at $1,117 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Copperleaf have?
Some of Cortland Copperleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Copperleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Copperleaf is offering the following rent specials: Lease your home today with a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your application fee! In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Is Cortland Copperleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Copperleaf is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Copperleaf offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Copperleaf offers parking.
Does Cortland Copperleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Copperleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Copperleaf have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Copperleaf has a pool.
Does Cortland Copperleaf have accessible units?
No, Cortland Copperleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Copperleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Copperleaf has units with dishwashers.

