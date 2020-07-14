All apartments in Houston
Commerce Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Commerce Park

15330 Ella Blvd · (281) 942-6497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2514 · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 625 · Avail. Sep 7

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 910 · Avail. Sep 8

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commerce Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
Come experience the best in apartment living at Commerce Park Apartments in Houston, Texas! A lifestyle, all its own with luxury accommodations that will meet all of your needs. This is why Commerce Park is one of Houston's best-kept secrets. Our community is conveniently located near an abundance of recreational opportunities, fabulous fine dining and plenty of shopping to make your life a little easier. We are also on the metro bus line and less than five minutes away from I-45 and the beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month, Community Maintenance Fee: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: 25 pound weight limit, Pets Welcome Upon Management Approval
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Commerce Park have any available units?
Commerce Park has 9 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Commerce Park have?
Some of Commerce Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commerce Park currently offering any rent specials?
Commerce Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commerce Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Commerce Park is pet friendly.
Does Commerce Park offer parking?
Yes, Commerce Park offers parking.
Does Commerce Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commerce Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commerce Park have a pool?
Yes, Commerce Park has a pool.
Does Commerce Park have accessible units?
Yes, Commerce Park has accessible units.
Does Commerce Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Commerce Park has units with dishwashers.
