Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center car wash area carport guest parking internet access trash valet valet service volleyball court

Come experience the best in apartment living at Commerce Park Apartments in Houston, Texas! A lifestyle, all its own with luxury accommodations that will meet all of your needs. This is why Commerce Park is one of Houston's best-kept secrets. Our community is conveniently located near an abundance of recreational opportunities, fabulous fine dining and plenty of shopping to make your life a little easier. We are also on the metro bus line and less than five minutes away from I-45 and the beltway.